Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.3 Million

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post sales of $185.3 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver Corp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.94 million and the highest is $192.56 million. Pan American Silver Corp. posted sales of $158.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will report full-year sales of $185.3 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $718.24 million to $792.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $832.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $819.4 million to $846.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pan American Silver Corp..

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) traded up 1.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 2,202,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 169,511 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 149.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 175,744 shares in the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

