Pagegroup PLC’s (PAGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGE. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 395 ($5.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 410 ($5.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 360 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($4.99) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagegroup PLC from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.26) target price on shares of Pagegroup PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 434.18 ($5.55).

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) traded up 1.153148% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 496.586243. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,831 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.54 billion. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 156.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 504.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 450.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 8.23 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Pagegroup PLC Company Profile

PageGroup plc, formerly Michael Page International plc, is engaged in the recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services. The Company’s segments include EMEA, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific and Americas. The Company is organized into approximately three brands operating at various levels of the market: Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive.

