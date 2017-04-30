PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News coverage about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PacWest Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 63 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. FIG Partners boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded down 2.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 870,014 shares of the company were exchanged. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak purchased 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,414.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 2,072 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,572 shares of company stock worth $218,398 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

