TheStreet Downgrades P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares. P & F Industries has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc conducts business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: tools and other products (Tools), and hardware and accessories (Hardware). It conducts Tools business through a subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc (Hy-Tech).

