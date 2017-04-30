Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Given “Hold” Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a GBX 810 ($10.36) target price on the stock.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.68) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 890 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments plc from GBX 735 ($9.40) to GBX 800 ($10.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 830.33 ($10.62).

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) traded up 3.882476% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 958.383911. The stock had a trading volume of 76,168 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 829.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.54. The company’s market cap is GBX 547.23 million. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 610.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 990.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/oxford-instruments-plc-oxig-rating-reiterated-by-n1-singer-updated.html.

About Oxford Instruments plc

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through three segments: Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.