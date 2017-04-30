OSI Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company earned $245.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 77.40 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OSI Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

