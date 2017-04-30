Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oshkosh Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,347 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Oshkosh Corp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.54%. Oshkosh Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Oshkosh Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $171,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,668.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,403,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $9,346,105 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corp Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

