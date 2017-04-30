Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.05

News stories about Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orchids Paper Products Company earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Orchids Paper Products Company from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) traded down 4.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 123,450 shares of the company were exchanged. Orchids Paper Products Company has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Orchids Paper Products Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Orchids Paper Products Company Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers a range of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

