Zacks: Analysts Expect Orbital ATK Inc (OA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Orbital ATK Inc (NYSE:OA) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orbital ATK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.1 billion. Orbital ATK reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orbital ATK will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.8 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orbital ATK.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on OA shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Orbital ATK in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Orbital ATK from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Orbital ATK in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 14.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orbital ATK by 1,338.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) traded up 0.30% on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,690 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.87. Orbital ATK has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of -0.25.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc is an aerospace and defense systems company and supplier of related products to the United States Government, allied nations, prime contractors and other customers. The Company’s segments include Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, Space Systems Group and Corporate. Its products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites and associated components and services; tactical missiles, subsystems and defense electronics, and precision weapons, armament systems and ammunition.

