ORBCOMM’s (ORBC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) traded down 1.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,419 shares. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s market capitalization is $685.22 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 7,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $80,049.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,863.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,997 shares of company stock worth $540,288. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 761,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions, including network connectivity, devices and Web reporting applications. The Company’s M2M products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, intermodal containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in the transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, oil and gas, maritime and government industries.

