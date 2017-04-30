Short Interest in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Grows By 130.3%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,286,056 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the March 15th total of 1,860,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) opened at 13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.44. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 29,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $337,379.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Celano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,933.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,422. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 58.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 739,045 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

