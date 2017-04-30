OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.17 Million

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report $31.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.1 million and the highest is $31.23 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $31.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129 million to $133.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.99 million to $138 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on OraSure Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 0.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,301 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.44. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CFO Ronald H. Spair sold 63,720 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $675,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 29,883 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $337,379.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,287.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,422. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 99.0% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 99,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

