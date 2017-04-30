Oracle Co. (ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $10.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.51 billion and the lowest is $10.36 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.6 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $10.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.32 billion to $37.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.54 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $37.56 billion to $38.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Vetr lowered Oracle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.76 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,962,658 shares. Oracle has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,461,860 shares in the company, valued at $155,749,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $32,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,976,698.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,440,760 shares of company stock worth $291,341,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,846,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,332.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 655,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

