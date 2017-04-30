GrubHub Inc (GRUB) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings cut their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for GrubHub in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.97 million. The company's revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907,146 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 74.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

In other news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,756 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $73,242.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,847.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stanley Chia sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,883 shares of company stock worth $1,828,130 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,140,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,033,000 after buying an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 302,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 68.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 63,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 183.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

