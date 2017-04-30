Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been given a $32.00 target price by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s previous close.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Vetr raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.61 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,393 shares. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 64.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans sold 41,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $831,328.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,497,845.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,587.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $20,000,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $114,000. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

