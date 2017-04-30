Oppenheimer Holdings Comments on KKR & Co. L.P.’s FY2018 Earnings (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $19.00 price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) opened at 18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company earned $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.88 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 339.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 253.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 1,096,709 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 28.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 81,301 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after buying an additional 827,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after buying an additional 2,301,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

