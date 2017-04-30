ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) traded down 0.75% on Monday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,532 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 35.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ONEOK by 33.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 366,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 91,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is the sole general partner of ONEOK Partners, L.P. (ONEOK Partners), a master limited partnership engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines.

