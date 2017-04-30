ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,734,893 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 7,346,826 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,281,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.85 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) opened at 14.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.96.

About ON Semiconductor Corp

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

