On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for On Assignment in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for On Assignment’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/on-assignment-inc-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-0-71-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-asgn.html.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of On Assignment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Assignment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) opened at 51.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60. On Assignment has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $53.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of On Assignment by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jeffrey E. Veatch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $4,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $467,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,374.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

