Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media stories about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 15,739 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $303.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James F. Dent purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.07 per share, with a total value of $42,105.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Burnett purchased 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $38,820.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 54,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,445.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $186,647. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

