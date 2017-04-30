Oil States International (OIS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -0.22

Media coverage about Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) has trended somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oil States International earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

