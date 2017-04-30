Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OIS. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Oil States International by 49.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 24.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) traded up 0.17% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. 1,017,015 shares of the stock were exchanged. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company’s market cap is $1.54 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company earned $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.75 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

