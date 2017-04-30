OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (OHRP) Short Interest Update

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,730 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 467,622 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Orin Hirschman acquired 142,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Backenroth purchased 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OHR Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $568,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OHR Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OHR Pharmaceutical by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of OHR Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OHR Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) opened at 0.67 on Friday. OHR Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.09 million.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that OHR Pharmaceutical will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

