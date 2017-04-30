Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Headlines about Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) traded up 2.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 8,113,704 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $283.93 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.15.

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Ocwen Financial Corp had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Corp will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Ocwen Financial Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

In related news, major shareholder John Devaney purchased 3,040,209 shares of Ocwen Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $8,208,564.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans.

