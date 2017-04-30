Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) will announce sales of $100.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.28 million to $108.53 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group posted sales of $188.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will report full year sales of $100.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628 million to $806.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $676.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $644.75 million to $708.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 106.32%. The company earned $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $3.00 target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) traded up 1.69% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. 1,478,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company’s market cap is $443.78 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.41 Million” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/och-ziff-capital-management-group-llc-ozm-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-100-41-million.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZM. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,024,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 315,500 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 710,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 397,739 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,949,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,724,000 after buying an additional 1,909,342 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.