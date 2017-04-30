Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.63) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.30% from the stock’s previous close.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group PLC from GBX 476 ($6.09) to GBX 390 ($4.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.45 ($3.96).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) traded up 0.1197% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 252.4848. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,470 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.51 billion. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 326.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/ocado-group-plcs-ocdo-buy-rating-reiterated-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

In other news, insider Tim Steiner sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £87,543.42 ($111,919.48). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180 shares of company stock worth $45,836.

Ocado Group PLC Company Profile

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.