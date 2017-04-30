NVIDIA (NVDA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the computer hardware maker an impact score of 72 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Instinet boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Summit Redstone set a $120.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. 8,706,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,277,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 133,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $14,493,313.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 601,367 shares in the company, valued at $65,266,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,906 shares of company stock worth $32,645,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

