NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Position Held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 73,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 171,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at 38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.62. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business earned $63.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 2,800 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $102,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,263.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 675 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,413.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,734.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $339,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

