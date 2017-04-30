Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.04

Media headlines about Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) have trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) opened at 13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $576.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and New Jersey income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

