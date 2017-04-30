$263.37 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $263.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.3 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.69 million. NuVasive posted sales of $236.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $263.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm earned $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.52 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.26%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) opened at 72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.86. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $77.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/nuvasive-inc-nuva-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-250-74-million-updated.html.

In other news, Director Lesley H. Howe sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $443,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Hannon sold 24,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,843,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,466,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $46,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,153,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,559,000 after buying an additional 682,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,526,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,782,000 after buying an additional 273,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $12,558,000.

About NuVasive

Nuvasive, Inc is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.