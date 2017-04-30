NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy L.P.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. NuStar Energy L.P. reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuStar Energy L.P..

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.85. The firm earned $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.76 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc downgraded NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NuStar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 0.94% on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,143 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.34. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.03 per share, with a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097,026.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 323,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486,315.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. by 1.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy L.P. during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

