FBR & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

FBR & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NS. Citigroup Inc cut shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NuStar Energy L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) traded down 1.09% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,585 shares. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $55.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.34.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.85 million. NuStar Energy L.P. had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. NuStar Energy L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.88%.

In other NuStar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 323,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,397,763 shares in the company, valued at $157,486,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097,026.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. by 29.2% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,320,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,205,000 after buying an additional 977,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 157,041 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,827,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

