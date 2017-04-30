Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Short Interest Up 35.5% in April

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,002,815 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 5,167,425 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,921,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 11.30 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $995.90 million. Novocure has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. The firm earned $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,446,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $564,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Novocure by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth $4,270,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

