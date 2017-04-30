NovaGold Resources (NG) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) (TSE:NG) have been trending very positive on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NovaGold Resources earned a news impact score of 0.69 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) opened at 4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.29.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post ($0.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Deisley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $259,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About NovaGold Resources

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company’s segments include the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, the United States and the Galore Creek project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates in the gold mining industry, primarily focused on advancing permitting of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska.

