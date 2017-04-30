Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novadaq Technologies earned a news impact score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

NVDQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on Novadaq Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novadaq Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Novadaq Technologies from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novadaq Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) opened at 6.96 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $401.94 million. Novadaq Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Novadaq Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business earned $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Novadaq Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novadaq Technologies will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/novadaq-technologies-nvdq-getting-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

Receive News & Ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.