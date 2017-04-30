Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) opened at 16.14 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 130.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/northwest-bancshares-nwbi-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Westerburg sold 20,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $383,067.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $533,785.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,680 shares of company stock worth $1,536,895. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.