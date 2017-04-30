Northland Securities Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Bilby PLC (BILB)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) traded up 2.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,720 shares. Bilby PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 36.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.26. The company’s market cap is GBX 17.34 million.

About Bilby PLC

Bilby Plc is a building services company serving local authorities, housing associations and domestic customers. The Company operates through provision of support services segment. It provides outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the gas heating, electrical and general building services industries.

