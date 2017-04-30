Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued on Thursday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OC. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) opened at 60.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Owens Corning by 18.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 17.6% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 12.6% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 16,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 45.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

In other Owens Corning news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

