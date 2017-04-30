Norges Bank Invests $4.867 Million in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Greenhill & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 447,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 358,460 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) opened at 25.30 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business earned $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Instinet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 52,952 shares of Greenhill & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $1,559,965.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,903.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

