Norges Bank Invests $4.758 Million in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 178,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Norges Bank owned 0.47% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the third quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 182,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) opened at 25.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $982.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $12,559,753.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,649,357 shares in the company, valued at $481,409,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,684 shares of company stock worth $13,529,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

