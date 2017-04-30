Norges Bank Invests $2.411505 Billion in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,043,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,505,000. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Alphabet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 71,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 115,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 924.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.55. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $935.90. The company has a market cap of $639.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,704 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average daily volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective (up from $1,040.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

