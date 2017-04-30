Norges Bank Buys New Position in Pandora Media Inc (P)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 342,132 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Norges Bank owned 0.15% of Pandora Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in P. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,426 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 471,711 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) opened at 10.85 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on P shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $252,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,757.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,963 shares of company stock worth $1,212,464. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

