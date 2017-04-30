Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media stories about Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Norfolk Southern Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded down 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,729 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $350,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 9,447 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,129,294.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,536.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,506. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.