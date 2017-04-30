Nordson (NDSN) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 125.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. Nordson has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post $5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

