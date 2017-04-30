USG Co. (USG) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of USG from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of USG from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of USG in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of USG in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

USG (NYSE:USG) traded down 1.24% on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,389 shares. USG has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. USG had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $767 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that USG will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of USG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,411.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of USG by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

