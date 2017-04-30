Noble Co. (NE) Short Interest Update

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,832,752 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 57,742,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,560,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 21.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 1,343.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Noble by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Noble by 7.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Noble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,588,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NE shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Noble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Noble in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Noble (NYSE:NE) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,653,042 shares. Noble has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The stock’s market cap is $1.17 billion.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $410 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble will post ($1.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

