Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Share Price

Media coverage about Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen N.V. earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays PLC cut shares of Nielsen N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Nielsen N.V. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $55.94.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $42,861.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,277 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,467.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,894 shares of company stock worth $12,293,138. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Share Price” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/nielsen-n-v-nlsn-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-12-updated.html.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.