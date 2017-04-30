Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $175 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 12.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 172,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 148.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) traded up 1.32% during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,071 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

