News Corp (NWS) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. News Corp earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 18 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) traded down 1.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 894,216 shares of the stock were exchanged. News Corp has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company’s market cap is $7.56 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News Corp had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. News Corp’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

News Corp Company Profile

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

