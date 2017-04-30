Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newmont Mining Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $47.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.50 price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining Corp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.23 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded up 2.73% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 9,441,575 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.46. The company’s market capitalization is $18.03 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Newmont Mining Corp’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.42%.

In other news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,757 shares of company stock worth $754,518. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

